Te Awamutu Police seek crash witnesses

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 08:10

Police are seeking witnesses of a crash in Te Awamutu on Wednesday 28 June.

At about 7:30pm that day, a motorcyclist was travelling in a northeasterly direction on Arawata Street from the intersection with Alexandra and Sloane Street.

At the same time a silver coloured Hilux ute was at the intersection of Mahoe Street and Arawata Street.

As the ute was crossing Arawata Street, the motorcycle and ute collided.

The rider of the motorcycle was seriously injured in the crash and is currently in Waikato Hospital

Te Awamutu Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorcyclist in the area prior to the collision. The driver of the ute has already been spoken to.

The motorcyclist was wearing black leather trousers, a black synthetic riding jacket and black helmet. The motorcycle was also black.

If you have information which may help the investigation into this crash, please contact Te Awamutu Police on 07 872 0100.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.