Business leaders get ready for Lifewise Big Sleepout

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 09:09

Over 100 of the country’s top CEOs, business leaders and influencers will swap comfortable beds for a sheet of cardboard on Thursday 6th July for the annual Lifewise Big Sleepout.

With only a sleeping bag and a piece of cardboard for bedding, Managing Director of Microsoft Barrie Speers, Greenstone Pictures CEO Rachel Anthony, KPMG Advisory Partner Dave Coombes, Managing Director Allied Medical Katie Noble will join TVNZ Business Development Director Thor Bayer; Vodafone Foundation CEO Lani Evans, and Head of HR Vodafone Anthony Weldon. They will be sleeping alongside Sir Bob Harvey, Mayor Phil Goff, GM of Auckland Surgical Centre at Southern Cross Hospitals Michael Quirke, Green Party candidature Chloe Swarbrick and Lifewise CEO Moria Lawler.

For some it is the first time sleeping on the cold concrete of AUT campus, for others it’s an annual event. Stripped of their creature comforts participants will get an insight into what it means to sleep rough while raising critical funds to tackle youth homelessness.

It is estimated that there more than 41,000 people in New Zealand have no place to call home. Over half of New Zealand's homeless are under 25. One quarter are children.

"This is my 5th year of the Big Sleepout and what I’ve learnt is that we are all only three events from homelessness, those who are homeless may choose but the other choices are worse. We are all people and need to support each other in our communities to live lives they value. Businesses are a critical stakeholder in our community, they can offer services, support NGOs, have skilled people and resources that aren’t always fully utilised. These are all important things in addressing social issues." - HR Director at Vodafone Anthony Welton

"I’m concerned that as a small and prosperous nation we have allowed these levels of homelessness to occur through inaction and an increasing lack of empathy in our decision-making. We need to drive and demand change from our decision makers." - GM of Auckland Surgical Centre at Southern Cross Hospitals Michael Quirke

"There are 41,000 people in NZ who are homeless, and more than half of those are young people which are horrifying. I think we can do better. Young people and children don't have the same level of agency as adults in terms of changing things for themselves, so that is a really horrifying statistic." - CEO Vodafone Foundation Lani Evans

"Living on K Road, homeless Kiwis are part of my community. But I don’t ever want it to be "normal" or acceptable for a family to have to sleep in a car, a teenager to sleep in a doorway, for any New Zealander not to have a safe, warm place to call home. I wish we didn’t need to fundraise, as this shouldn’t be an issue in a country as rich as ours." - Greenstone Pictures CEO Rachel Anthony

"Today we see too many young people sleeping on the streets, youth having to hustle and families living in cars. We believe that together, we can end homelessness, and we are grateful to the Big Sleepout participants who not only help us raise awareness but contribute much need funds to end youth homelessness." - Lifewise CEO Moira Lawler

The funds raised from last year’s Big Sleepout have been spent on direct service delivery to people experiencing homelessness through the Hub service on K’Rd between July ‘16 to Feb ‘17. This included crisis and housing support.

"During this period 300 people accessed support from our service. Sixty-eight people were supported to access some form of housing - emergency, temporary or permanent. Funding from the BSO also meant that Hub staff could participate in the co- design and development of the Housing First program for the Auckland city centre," says Lawler.

This year Lifewise is hoping to raise $350,000. By donating to the Lifewise Big Sleepout, you’ll be helping solve homelessness in an empowering and sustainable manner. Donate today at www.bigsleepout.org.nz