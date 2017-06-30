Planned road closure for the Tapu-Coroglen Road

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 09:33

The Tapu-Coroglen Road has been damaged as a result of some intense weather over the past few months and as a result of last week's most recent downpour, the road is now in need of some TLC.

The road will be closed from 7am Tuesday 4 July, until 5pm Wednesday 5 July, so a large rock that fell onto the road can be removed.

"Due to the size of the rock it will need to be broken up into smaller pieces in order for it to be removed," says Matt Busch, our Council's Roading Manager.

"The road will need to be closed to through traffic between Square Kauri carpark and the road summit, to allow for this work to happen, however access to the Square Kauri carpark from the Tapu end will be available during the road closure," says Mr Busch.

"We thank the community for their patience during this time and will re-open the road as soon as this work has been completed," he says.

