Police respond to incident in Hira, near Nelson

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:10

Police were advised just after 8am this morning that a group of people had stolen a cash register and cigarettes from the Hira store, just north of Nelson.

The offenders left the store in a vehicle and headed towards Nelson.

While enroute to the scene Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the offender’s.

Police signalled the vehicle to stop and when the driver failed to do, a brief pursuit followed.

The offenders abandoned the car near the Neale Park Skatepark, and ran off on foot but were located by Police a short while later.

Four youths are now assisting Police with their enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been near the Hira store and may have witnessed the initial incident.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.