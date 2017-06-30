Name release following death on Mt Taranaki

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:15

Police are now in a position to release the name of the 22-year-old man who died on Mt Taranaki this week.

He was Morgan Ross Fraser from Palmerston North.

Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

Statement from Morgan’s family:

We’re heartbroken to advise that we have lost Morgan to the slopes of Mt Taranaki.

We’re absolutely devastated to lose such an amazing son, brother, grandson, friend and all-round good sort.

We take comfort in knowing that he was doing something he loved.

Thank you to everyone for their kind messages and support.

A special thanks to the Police, Army, and Search and Rescue teams for helping to find Morgan and bring him off the mountain.

We’re working through service arrangements and will advise when we have these confirmed.

Words can’t describe how we feel right now and how much we miss Morgan.

It’s hard to summarise his life and all his good qualities.

He’s going to leave a huge hole in our family.

We love you Morgan.

Xx