GDC: Rates set, plans laid for 2017/18 year

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:52

Council adopted its Annual Plan and set the rates for the 2017/18 financial year yesterday at the meeting of Council.

The average overall increase in rates last year will be 2% for a majority of ratepayers in the region, amounting to a total rates revenue of $54.4million.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the plan is in line with budgets and with no significant changes to the planned work set out in year three of the Long Term Plan 2015 - 2025.

"Our projects and activities set out for year three of our current Long Term Plan are on track to be delivered, while maintaining the average rates increase at 2% for a majority of our district.

"Residents paying rates on an average home will be contributing $6.67 a day for the services and infrastructure Council provides."

Plans for the coming year were publicised during March and April through the Gisborne Herald, Facebook and discussed at 25 Council Cuppa community meetings around the district.

The consultation outlined the highlights of progress Council expects to achieve on major community projects such as the library extension and start of construction for both the inner harbour and Waipaoa flood control upgrades.

"There are some changes from what's in the Long Term Plan that will occur over the next year," says Ms Thatcher Swann.

"We're seeking additional external funding to complete the comprehensive upgrade of the Lawson Field theatre facilities to ensure necessary work can go ahead without impacting on rates.

"Following the wetlands trial, other options for further treatment and disposal of wastewater are also being sought, and will be consulted on through the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

"Underlying all of the work we plan to deliver, we’re also focussed on building confidence, better communication and engagement with our communities as we venture into the next Long Term Planning phase," said Ms Thatcher Swann.

"We’re excited to get on with our work and look forward to making it happen for TairÄwhiti in the coming financial year."

People can view their property rates for the 2017/18 rating year in TairÄwhiti Maps on Council’s website.

The adopted annual plan will be published online in July.