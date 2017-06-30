Strong passenger numbers on Wellington to Taupo air route

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:34

TaupÅ residents and visitors are continuing to reap the benefits of an air link to Wellington thanks to the strong relationship between TaupÅ District Council and Sounds Air.

In a recent report to the TaupÅ Airport Authority Committee, airport manager Mike Groome said passenger numbers on Sounds Air’s TaupÅ to Wellington route at May were 2238 for 2017, up from 2122 for the same period last year.

The positive numbers come two years into a six-year agreement between TaupÅ District Council and the Marlborough-based air operator, which showed interest in the TaupÅ to Wellington route after Air New Zealand announced it would cease offering the service in April 2015.

The agreement sees Sounds Air provide at least three return flights each weekday and two return flights on Saturdays and Sundays. In return, council guarantees the first three seats per flight. To date, no financial contribution from the council has been required as part of the underwriting agreement.

Mayor David Trewavas said Sounds Air’s commitment to the route has been a real coup for the TaupÅ District.

"An air link between TaupÅ and the capital is absolutely vital for our district’s economic development, both in terms of visitors who want to travel to our district, and for businesses that need to operate from both here and Wellington.

"In 2015 there was overwhelming support from the community for Sounds Air to bring an aircraft to TaupÅ to pick up the route, and it’s great to see that support continuing."

Sounds Air general manager Andrew Crawford said he was very happy to see increasing passenger numbers on the TaupÅ to Wellington route.

"We are already two years into operating the TaupÅ to Wellington air service and we are very pleased with the support we are getting from the local communities. It always difficult starting a new operation but the support we have had from the business and leisure travellers has been exceptional.

"We look forward to continuing to develop the service long into the future."

Flights between TaupÅ and Wellington on Sound’s Air’s nine-seater single-engine turboprop Pilatus PC12 take around 45 minutes and cost $219, with concession prices available for frequent flyers.