Thames Centennial Pool may close today

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:41

We're out of wood chips for the furnace that heats the water at Centennial Pool in Thames because of a late delivery, and the water is becoming increasingly cold.

We hope to have a delivery of wood chips today, but if it doesn't arrive, pool staff will make a decision at 1:30pm about whether today's Squad and Learn-to-Swim sessions will take place.

We'll post an update once the decision has been made.

For now the pool is open and people are welcome to swim, but the water is colder than usual and getting colder. The pool also remains open for now for re-enrolments.