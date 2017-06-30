Big growth in Whanganui tourism revenue

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:30

Just released this week by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment are the Monthly Tourism Regional Estimates showing Whanganui’s growth of 28% in visitor spend for May 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year. For the 12 month period ending May 2017 total revenue for Whanganui is at $127 million and is an increase of 11% over 2016.

"The annual growth in spend is actually the highest amongst all the other North Island regional tourism organisations so I’m really pleased. While we aren’t the biggest in terms of dollars spent, we are growing our tourism spend at a faster rate. I’m sure the increased number of events held from February to May and the greater promotion of Whanganui nationwide has delivered such a good result" said Lyn Cheyne, Strategic Lead - Destination for Whanganui and Partners.

The figures show $22 million from international visitors and $105 million from Kiwi visitors. For Whanganui the majority of spend is on retail (other than fuel and grocery shopping) at $38 million for the 12 month period, with the next biggest category grocery shopping at $20 million followed by $17 million for cafes and restaurants. Fuel and automotive products make up $16 million and accommodation is $9 million.

The figures also show Whanganui’s growth in visitor revenue for this period is at a higher rate than our regional neighbours, Ruapehu and Manawatu although the annual total amounts remain significantly higher at $184 million and $544 million respectively.