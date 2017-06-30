Anakiwa outdoor challenge school to get a $3 million upgrade

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:38

A $3 million upgrade for the Outward Bound Trust of NZ’s school in Anakiwa, Marlborough Sounds was announced today.

Project Refresh Anakiwa will take three years and will be the most significant work undertaken at the school since the 1980s. Work will include a new double watch house, new Waka Ama sea scheme, upgrades to staff accommodation and existing watch-houses, Te Kainga - the student accommodation in Torea Bay - and a new launch.

Project chair Dick Hubbard says "We will be building on the legacy of the 1980s to take the school into 2050 and beyond. This work is necessary to future-proof Anakiwa and Outward Bound and ensure the Trust can continue its excellent work with transforming New Zealanders’ lives."

Funding for the refurbishment is coming from dual sources; private donors and public fundraising. Outward Bound alumni and Foundation and Board Chair, businessman Andrew Smith and wife Jenny generously donating $1.5 million, which will be matched through fundraising by the Trust.

The community will also be called on to get involved with raising funds for the upgrade activity.

"We have a very wide engaged community, including the 55,000 people who have attended an Outward Bound course since 1962. Outward Bound is a national treasure and we all have a stake in its success," adds Mr Hubbard.

More than 1,800 students participate in Outward Bound personal and professional courses each year. Using the mountains, bush and waterways of Anakiwa as its classrooms, the courses are designed for people of all ages to reach their potential through challenges in the outdoors.

Donors will be invited to support at a level of their choosing and will be hosted at Anakiwa at milestone stages of the project.

Donor enquiries can be made to Outward Bound Funds Development Manager Karla Paotonu on 04 282 1421 or kpaotonu@outwardbound.co.nz.