Dunedin youth to benefit from new GigCity community projects

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 12:45

Two Dunedin community organisations have received $40,000 for youth-related gig projects from the fourth round of the GigCity Community Fund, awarded to the city by Chorus as part of Dunedin’s Gigatown win.

Football South has received $20,000 to run a Football South FIFA e-Sports Tournament, to be held in conjunction with Football South’s 'have a go' event.

The tournament will consist of both physical and digital formats to engage with both gamers and football players across the Southern NZ football zone - an area covering Geraldine south to Invercargill.

The aim is to show how both digital and physical sports are aligned and provide the opportunities for members of both sports to get involved, and showcase two of the fastest growing sports coming together.

Otago Access Radio also received $20,000 to design, develop and implement a digital content platform that appeals to Dunedin youth and is available on mobile. By creating relevant, educative and engaging content for local young people, OAR FM’s new platform gives voice to Dunedin youth.

"These are two extremely different but equally exciting and innovative community projects which involve local youth and showcase the benefits of gigabit technology to the city," says Chorus’ Dunedin Liaison Manager Kim Stewart.

The latest two $20,000 grants take the total funding allocated to almost $310,000 out of a $500,000 grant pool given to Dunedin by Chorus. To date, 14 community organisations and 16 projects have benefitted from the GigCity Community Fund.

Applications for the next round of the GigCity Community Fund open Friday, 7 July and close Friday 11 August. To apply, go to gigcitydunedin.co.nz.