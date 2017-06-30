EIT student and tutor wins Maori fashion award

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:18

Napier-based designer Misty Ratima is to showcase a collection of her garments at New Zealand Fashion week after being named the supreme winner of the indigenous MÄori design competition Miromoda.

Misty was invited to enter garments in the nationwide competition for MÄori fashion designers staged at PÄtaka Art + Museum in Porirua at the weekend. (SUBS: 24 JUNE)

Her win now takes her to New Zealand Fashion Week, where she will showcase eight looks in front of an 800-plus audience.

Anticipating her success, she has already completed her collection for the biggest event in this country’s sartorial calendar, to be held in Auckland from 28 August to 3 September.

"It’s been seven years in the making," Misty says of her success at Miromoda. "I watched the 2010 show and wanted to design MÄori fashion. I was living in Auckland at that time and returned to Hawke’s Bay.

"Since then I’ve been on a learning journey at EIT, studying te reo MÄori and MÄoritanga, fashion design and visual arts and design. When I complete my second degree at the end of the year, I hope to launch my own fashion label called Te Kohu."

Misty has previous form as a talented designer.

She was a star achiever in the 2014 Hokonui Fashion Awards, which she and her classmates entered as final-year Certificate of Fashion Apparel students at EIT.

Misty won the national competition’s Auaha Special Award - an open category celebrating innovation and creativity - with a steep-collared jacket and dress featuring diamond shapes symbolising the Seven Stars of Matariki or Pleiades cluster of stars.

Building on that concept, her Miromoda collection is called Matariki Ahunga Nui, which refers to the harvesting of food such as ká¿¡mara and celebrates unity, hospitality, whÄnau and sharing.

A significant focus for Misty’s design is her MÄori culture - she is a descendant of NgÄti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine, Rongowhakaata and NgÄti Hine.

She likes to use block colours, imagery and embroidery in her designs and the concepts are a means of communicating her cultural background in a contemporary way.

After her 17-year stint in Auckland, Misty gained a Bachelor of Arts (MÄori) from EIT’s Te Åªranga Waka before going on to study the two-year fashion design certificate.

Continuing at EIT, she is a final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts and Design student at ideaschool while also tutoring night classes for the Certificate in MÄori Studies.

"It’s been a long time coming," she says of her career path. "Where I establish my business will depend on my whÄnau and networks - it will be where it’s most favourable to support my business and mix with other creatives."