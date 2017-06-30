PM’s awards puzzle: why aren’t more boards entering? - NZSTA

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 14:24

There are some outstanding examples of good practice in school governance in New Zealand schools. Despite that, it appears that many boards of trustees are not putting their names forward for the governance section of the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards (the Awatea award).

"The Prime Minister’s Awards are a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the many things we do well, and the focus is rightly on what happens in the classroom, for the students," says NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr. "The commitment and contribution of school principals and boards of trustees are important too, though, and it’s appropriate for their achievements to be acknowledged and celebrated as well.

"We’re not sure why more boards of trustees are not putting their names forward,"

"We know that school boards often undervalue themselves, so it could be that, it could be the natural Kiwi reticence to brag, it could be because people who stand as school trustees are generally not focussed on accolades for themselves and they’d rather back their staff in one of the other categories.

"NZSTA is also aware that some boards who have entered the governance section of the PM’s Excellence awards in the past have found the process expensive and onerous, and have chosen not to enter again. So it could be a lot of things."

NZSTA will be strongly encouraging boards to loudly shout out their successes and step up for the 2018 Awards.