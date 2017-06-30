Palmerston North City Council hosts Manawatu Business in Asia event

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:39

Palmerston North City Council is hosting a Business in Asia event for local and regional businesses on Tuesday 4 July in collaboration with Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), Manawatu Chamber of Commerce, and Asia New Zealand Foundation.

The event is designed for businesses wanting to engage in Asian markets and will include a workshop on nurturing business relationships, and presentations on e-commerce, understanding consumers, and cultural business etiquette.

"We want to talk with businesses about how we can work together to boost the profile and impact of our region in Asia, including key markets like China and Japan," says PNCC International Relations Manager Toni Grace.

"We know there are huge economic benefits for businesses that connect with Asian markets, and the event will deliver valuable knowledge, tips and practical advice on building relationships and exchanges."

The event will feature a strong line-up of presenters including Alibaba Group's Business Development Director Piers Smulders, ChinaFocus Director Fay Nie, University of Auckland’s Dr Benjamin Fath, and independent Export Consultant Paul O'Brien.

It comes ahead of the Mayoral-led delegation to China, Japan and Singapore next month.

"International relationships are vital for the city’s success and we’ll be exploring a number of business opportunities in all three countries and signing a new education agreement with Guiyang, our Sister City in China," says Ms Grace.

"Ultimately it’s about showcasing Palmerston North to increase the value of our trade relationships and grow our international profile."

Businesses who are interested in attending the ManawatÅ« Business in Asia event can find out more at www.eventbrite.co.nz