GDC supports proposed speed limit setting rules

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:44

Council agreed to make a submission in support of the New Zealand Transport Agency’s proposed new rules for setting speed limits across the country at the meeting of Council on Thursday 29 June.

The NZ Transport Agency is seeking feedback on its Draft Land Transport Rule that determines how speed limits are set in New Zealand.

It wants to replace current methodology dating back to the 1960s with an approach using new technology and data to provide a consistent and evidence-based approach to managing speed limits across the country.

Maps will be produced for each region that will assess the function, design, safety and use of roads. The information will be used to identify and prioritise roads where better speed management will contribute to reducing deaths and serious injuries, as well as supporting efficient travel speeds.

The maps help engagement with communities where there are concerns or requests for changes to speed limits.

In particular Council supported the consideration of safety risks associated with close proximity of heavy vehicles being included in the road risk assessment criteria.

Council’s submission also supported changes to the proposed rule that will allow safety concerns for speed zones around schools to be adjusted more quickly.

A number of schools have expressed concern about safety risks associated with speed outside and the need for safe speed zones around schools.

There are also range of school areas including Kaiti, Mangapapa and Awapuni that have high vehicle volumes including heavy vehicles at the start and finish of the school day.

A report will be presented in August once Tairawhiti Roads has completed a review of previous work on safe school speed zones.