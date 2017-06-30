Sea wall consent due to be lodged

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:59

Resource consent applications to build an extended rock sea wall at Clifton will be lodged by mid-July.

As part of the Annual Plan process last month, Hastings District councillors voted to proceed with a plan to build a protective sea wall, subject to gaining the required consents. The wall would protect the Clifton boat ramp, run by the Clifton Marine Club, and motor camp, run by the Clifton Reserve Society, from erosion.

Consultation on building the wall attracted almost 3000 public responses, with 72 per cent either in favour of the plan or neutral. As part of the Annual Plan process the topic attracted a further 23 submissions, with 20 in support of the wall.

A 90 metre temporary sea wall was built four years ago to protect the entrance road to the camp while longer term measures were considered. The consent for that expires next year.

The new resource consent application to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council would be for a 380m wall, stretching from in front of the camp to in front of the Clifton Café. It would be for a term of 35 years.

The application would address concerns about the effects of the sea wall on the overall coast and set out the reasoning behind the decision that the wall was the favoured option for combatting erosion. Council had been consulting with both the regional council, the Department of Conservation and other parties during the preparation of the consent application.

Councillor Ann Redstone said this week’s loss of more of the road leading into the camping area showed just how vulnerable the area is.

"It is important that we protect this piece of the coast, both for recreation and to continue to provide a suitable launch site for boats. The ramp is between two reefs which means it is one of very few places along the coast that is protected from waves.

"It is also the access to our world-famous Gannet colony which is an important attraction for our locals and tourists."

If consents are granted the $1 million wall will be funded through a loan, with contributions from the Marine Club and Reserve Society.