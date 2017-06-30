Haumaru Housing celebrates start of services

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:04

Saturday, 1 July 2017, marks the start of housing services provided by Haumaru Housing, the limited partnership between New Zealand charitable trust, The Selwyn Foundation, and Auckland Council, which has taken over operations of the council’s Housing for Older People portfolio.

The partnership has been formed to provide tenancy and asset management services associated with the council’s stock of 1,452- rental units for senior citizens, located in villages across south, north and west Auckland. On their first day of operations, Haumaru Housing’s new team of community managers will be busy visiting villages and meeting their new tenants. The organisation’s General Manager, Gabby Clezy, will join the team in hand-delivering information and chatting to residents, along with colleagues in the facilities and property maintenance roles.

Gabby says: "After 18 months of planning and preparation, we’re delighted that everything’s now ‘all systems go’. Our team’s looking forward to providing an effective and responsive service to meet tenant needs, and to creating positive and inclusive communities that support people to live well in the comfort and security of their home.

"At Haumaru Housing, we intend providing outstanding social housing for older Aucklanders. Our focus is on safe, secure and affordable long-term tenancies for tenants, with the assurance of a quality service backed up by respected organisations experienced in the service needs and expectations of older people. "As a New Zealand not-for-profit NGO, we aim to reinvest in the local community, unlocking value in land resources to increase housing options in the future, and retaining all surpluses to benefit older people in local neighbourhoods.

"We look forward to getting to know everyone in the months ahead and to making a real difference in the quality of housing and the level of service provided."

‘Haumaru’ (pronounced Hoe-maa-ru) means ‘shelter, to provide a caring and safe haven for everything’ - and has associated meanings of protection, security and refuge - encapsulating the vision and objectives for the partnership and the quality and respectful service that tenants can expect to receive.

As a Community Housing Provider, Haumaru Housing will be able to access the Government’s Income Related Rent Subsidies scheme, which will provide valuable funding to help further improve services to tenants.

Application forms for Haumaru Housing homes are available to download at www.haumaruhousing.co.nz or by ringing 0800 430 101.