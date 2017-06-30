Thames Centennial Pool won't reopen until Tuesday

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:44

Update 4pm: The pool will not reopen until Tuesday 4 July at 11am after a missed delivery of wood chips followed by a mechanical breakdown in the furnace room.

Wood chips were delivered this afternoon, but while the furnace was being refuelled, the auger feeding the chips into it broke down. This is being repaired, but the pool will not reopen now until Tuesday 4 July at 11am.

This is to ensure the water temperature reaches a comfortable level before the pool is open again.