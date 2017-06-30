Hutt Valley Police looking for Hayden Gobey

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:55

Hutt Valley Police are looking for 23-year-old Hayden Gobey.

Gobey has warrants for his arrest and Police would like any information on his whereabouts.

He has links to the Hutt Valley and the Wairarapa areas.

Gobey is of thin build and may be travelling in a light blue or green Mitsubishi Lancer with the registeration SK263.

Anyone with information on Gobey's whereaboutscan be provided to Hutt Valley Police on (04) 5272300, stating the case number 170530/7336.

If you want to provide information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.