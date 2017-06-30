Update on Police activity in Parakai

|
Police are in attendance at an address in Parakai and are currently looking for an offender.
The Armed Offenders Squad is present as a precautionary measure and enquires are ongoing.
As this incident is ongoing we are unable to comment any further at this stage.
- Senior Sergeant Ian Byrne, Waitemata Police.
