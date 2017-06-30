Gisborne Police appeal for information on pedestrian fatality

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 19:05

Police investigating the death of Gisborne woman Kimberly Phillips are seeking information from members of the public, including sightings of a distinctive pink jacket she was last seen wearing.

A forensic examination of the car that struck Mrs Phillips has been completed and the driver has been spoken to by Police.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Mrs Phillips died after being hit by the car in Cobden Street, Gisborne on the night of Friday 16 June.

Prior to this, she was last seen on that street at approximately 11.00 pm.

Police are trying to locate a distinctive pink imitation leather jacket that Mrs Phillips was wearing a short time before she died.

Police are asking anyone that may have been in Cobden St between 10.00pm and shortly after 11pm that night, who hasn’t already been spoken to, to please contact Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of the pink jacket.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.