Fog lingers in Waikato

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 17:57

Incredibly there are still some lingering fog patches from Taupo to Hamilton (generally).

Fog may increase for a time around and after sunset however northerlies move in tonight at some stage and the fog clears either this evening or very early Saturday morning.

Foggy areas may linger further east of this area overnight but northerlies should clear fog patches away on Saturday morning. These winds will become blustery for a time too later in the day.

WeatherWatch.co.nz advises motorists across Waikato to take extreme care in sudden fog patches this evening, especially around State Highway 1 and towards Rotorua and parts of inland Bay of Plenty.

There is a low to moderate risk of fog affecting domestic flights again in some airports this evening, but not Auckland where the northerlies have already arrived.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz

- Head forecaster Philip Duncan.