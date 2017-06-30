Serious crash in North Canterbury

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 22:00

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Rotherham Road, North Waiau.

Police were notified at 7:45pm following reports of a bus going into the Waiau River.

A man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has died at the scene.

The road is closed with diversions in place on Leslie Hills Road.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the scene and will be investigating the cause of the crash.