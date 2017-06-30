Youth Aid referral following investigation into fires in Frimley

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 22:10

A 15-year-old Hastings male has been referred to the Police Youth Aid Section following investigations into a spate of fires that plagued the city’s suburb of Frimley last year.

Detective Constable Rhyan Honeyfeild said that the worrying fires included targeting vehicles parked at residential addresses and an unoccupied homestead nearby.

Detective Constable Honeyfeild said the fires, that occurred between May 2016 and February this year, were of a particular worry to the residents and Police.

"I would like to thank the community for their assistance and patience with Police during this investigation," Detective Constable Honeyfeild said.