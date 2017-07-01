Weather warning for Nelson Bays and West Coast

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 12:25

Police are urging people to stay off the roads, following a Severe Weather Warning being issued by MetService.

Heavy rain is due across the north and west of the South Island.

Emergency services are already responding to reports of flooding and tree falls.

Civil Defence in Okarito is dealing with flooding at the lagoon.

In Nelson, there is flooding on Whakatu Drive, but the road is clear.

At Golden Downs, a tree is down and blocking both lanes of Kerrs Hill Rd.

Our advice is to stay off the roads unless you have to travel.

Rivers and streams may rise rapidly and driving conditions may become hazardous.

Please take care.

Stay safe.

If you don’t need to go out, don’t.

Stay at home out of the rain.