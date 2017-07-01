Body of missing Palmerston North man discovered

|
[ login or create an account ]
The search for missing Palmerston North man Simon Oakley has been called off following the discovery of his body yesterday morning.
There are no suspicious circumstances and the death will be referred to the Coroner.
The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.