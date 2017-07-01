Police investigate arsons in Burnside

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 11:30

Police are investigating after six wheelie bins were deliberately set alight in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside overnight.

Four bins were targeted on Westburn Terrace, one was set alight on Chevron Place, and another was set on fire on Greers Road.

A garage on Chevron Place was also damaged by fire.

Police are treating the incidents as arson and believe they are linked to previous wheelie bin fires in the area.

Investigators are seeking reports of anyone acting suspiciously around Westburn Terrace, Chevron Place and Greers Road between midnight and 1.30am this morning.

We are also asking for CCTV or security footage from around that period of time.

Detectives are urging the perpetrator to come forward and talk to Police before anyone is hurt.

Our message to the individual - and to anyone with information - is to call us on 03 363 7400, or to speak to Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has not yet reported an arson on or around their property is asked to contact Police.

In order to keep property safe, we advise residents to keep their bins off the road and to keep them out of sight, possibly behind the house.