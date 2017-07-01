Heavy rain and strong winds for the north and west of NZ

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 10:45

A complex low pressure system and its associated fronts over the Tasman Sea affect much of the country today and tomorrow. These features bring northerly rain to many places, before moving away to the east on Monday.

The heaviest rain is expected about Westland, the Canterbury Headwaters, Buller, Nelson, the Bryant and Richmond ranges, Mount Taranaki and Bay of Plenty, where a HEAVY RAIN WARNING is in force.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach short-duration warning criteria (eg. 50mm in 6 hours or 70mm in 12 hours) in the following areas...

THE MARLBOROUGH SOUNDS (Bryant and Richmond Ranges are on WARNING):

Until late Saturday night.

NORTHLAND:

This afternoon and evening, with localised downpours possible.

AUCKLAND, INCLUDING GREAT BARRIER ISLAND:

From early this evening to the early hours of Sunday morning, with localised downpours possible.

COROMANDEL PENINSULA:

From late this evening to mid-morning Sunday.

This WATCH is also for the possibility that north to northeast gales may become severe in exposed parts of the following areas:

WESTLAND and BULLER:

Through to early this afternoon (Saturday).

NELSON:

From late morning until early Saturday evening.

TARANAKI about and south of the Mountain:

From late morning to late Saturday evening.

AUCKLAND:

From early this evening to midnight Saturday.

People are advised to stay up to date with latest forecasts in case parts of this WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING, or further areas are added.