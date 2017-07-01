Drive to the conditions in Southland, urge police

|
Police are urging motorists to take extra care on Southland’s roads today.
Black ice has formed, after low temperatures and rain.
The roads are slippery, and Police are urging people to drive to the conditions.
Remember to check your speed and increase your following distance.
