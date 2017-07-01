Beached plastic floods parliament as kiwis start posting in their Message in a Bottle

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 08:50

Hundreds of beached bottles are being posted to parliament today as beach-goers send clear message to the government that New Zealand needs ‘bottle deposit’ schemes.

Launching its nationwide campaign "Message in a Bottle" from Auckland’s Milford beach this morning, campaign organisation the Kiwi Bottle Drive asked participants at a beach clean up to send some of their beach-combed plastic freepost to parliament with a message on it, demanding for ‘bottle deposit’ schemes to be introduced in New Zealand, which the organisation says will increase New Zealand’s recycling rates to 85% and beyond.

The campaign will be running from today until the government implements the scheme - which is ready to go under New Zealand’s Waste Minimisation Act, 2008.

Campaigner Rowan Brooks says all the government needs to do is "push the button" and New Zealand could have a sky-rocketing recycling rates and cleaner communities and he’s hoping the flood of bottles will help politicians get the message.

"We’re calling on the whole country to send in their own message in a bottle," he says.

"New Zealand’s beaches, oceans and communities are sending out an SOS and we need to make sure the government hears this."

"Every day more than a billion bottles are produced and sold and these end up in our waterways and public areas, choking our seas and rubbishing our communities," Brooks says "researchers say our global plastic problem is threatening the planet on par with climate change and the best way we can deal with this is for each country to introduce a bottle-deposit scheme - it’s proven to lead to a 65% reduction rate in litter and many countries in the world already have them in place - including Germany, Canada and Australia - with incredible recycling rates increases overnight."

"New Zealand needs to join these countries if we want to get real about solving our litter problem," he says.

Beach clean-up volunteer Marc Thornley was the first to post a message in a bottle and says he’s encouraging kiwis around the country to do the same.

"If you care about clean beaches and communities, now is the time to tell the government," he says.

"It’s fun sending a cheeky message in a bottle to parliament and it’s the perfect way to tell the government to step up their act and get the message on our serious plastic problem."

With a second launch scheduled for 12.30pm at Auckland’s Harbourside, in the Flagship Education Centre, it’s set to be a busy day for the campaign team.

The campaigners have based their work on a report released in late 2015, which indicates re-introduction of a bottle deposit scheme could easily take NZ to 85% recycling rates, cutting litter by 65% and with additional benefits such as 2500 new jobs in a recycling economy, $26-40 million saved in council waste management and carbon emission reductions. This report prompted 90% of local councils to vote in favour of a bottle deposit scheme in 2016.

The Kiwi Bottle Drive is encouraging supporters to send plastic bottles to the Associate Minister Scott Simpson, Freepost Parliament, with a message stating "We want bottle deposits!". Supporters can also post pictures on social media with messages of how bottle deposits can help their communities.

To find out more and get involved, visit kiwibottledrive.nz