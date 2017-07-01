Woman airlifted

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 16:45

Today at around 1200 hrs the Tauranga based Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Te Kaha medical centre where a 52 year old local woman had presented with a serious medical condition.

She was tended to by St John ambulance and Te Kaha medical centre staff before being airlifted to Whakatane Hospital in a serious condition for medical treatment.

