Four Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 21:39

It’s not every day you win $250,000 - but today is that day for four Lotto players who won Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Onerahi Bookshop and Lotto in Whangarei, The Cutting Bar and Lotto Shop in Auckland, Ashby Superette in Auckland, and to a MyLotto player from Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Strike Four has also jackpotted and will be $200,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto players help fund Creative New Zealand and the arts, which celebrate New Zealand’s unique culture and creativity - like the New Zealand Dance Company’s show ‘Kiss the Sky’, opening this weekend. Good on You Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.