Fatal crash in Northland

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Far North.
It happened on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, near Brass Road, at Ahipara around 10:15pm last night.
The driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant, died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit will work to determine the cause of the crash.
