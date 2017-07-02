Fatal crash in Hutt Valley

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 07:25

One person is deceased after a car and ute collided on the motorway in the Hutt Valley this morning.

It happened just north of Silverstream just before 4am.

One person in the car is deceased, while another was transported to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

Two others in the car suffered injuries; one serious, one minor.

Two people in the ute suffered moderate to minor injuries.

The northbound lanes remain closed north of Silverstream while emergency services complete their work at the scene.