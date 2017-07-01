Sightings of silver hatchback vehicle on Napier-Taupo Road sought

|
Police are seeking sightings of a silver Toyota Corolla Hatch registration number BFD595.
The vehicle is believed to be in the area of the Napier-Taupo Road, SH5 and specifically Tataraakina Road.
Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to Police immediately on 111.
