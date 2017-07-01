No dramas for Police at All Blacks-Lions match

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 23:25

There was plenty of drama on the field, but no dramas for Police as a capacity crowd watched the second test of the DHL NZ Lions Series at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium tonight.

Wellington District Operation Lions Commander Inspector Neil Banks said the crowd had been very well behaved with low levels of intoxication and no arrests.

"The crowd’s been fantastic.

Together with the Hurricanes match on Tuesday, we’ve really enjoyed policing the Wellington leg of the tour.

"There’s been thousands of Lions fans in town over the past week, and they’ve created a really fun atmosphere.

It’s also been great to see local fans engaging with our visitors and embracing such a special event."

Inspector Banks said a large number of people were expected to head into the central city after the match, and Police would have a visible presence to help keep people safe.

"It’s also worth reminding Lions fans who might be celebrating their win with a few drinks that if they’re driving tomorrow, they might still be over the limit when they set off.

That’s why we recommend that you wait at least 12 hours after drinking before driving."