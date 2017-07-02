Waiau crash victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash in Waiau, North Canterbury on Friday 30 June.
He was 60-year-old Scott William Mieras of Takaka.
Police inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash are ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Mieras at this sad time.
