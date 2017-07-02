|
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Papatoetoe on Puhinui Road.
Police were called at 9:30pm following a single vehicle collision.
One person has died and another is in a critical condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid Puhinui Road between Vision Place and Wylie Road
Motorists are also asked to please avoid the Puhinui Road motorway entry/exit.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the cause of the crash.
