Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 22:51

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Papatoetoe on Puhinui Road.

Police were called at 9:30pm following a single vehicle collision.

One person has died and another is in a critical condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid Puhinui Road between Vision Place and Wylie Road

Motorists are also asked to please avoid the Puhinui Road motorway entry/exit.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the cause of the crash.