Aggravated robbery in Nelson

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 21:41

A third offender has been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a dairy in Tahunanui, Nelson this afternoon.

Three males entered a dairy on Roto Street armed with knives at about 3pm.

Two offenders were arrested shortly after the robbery while the third offender was arrested later this evening.

All three offenders are 15-years-old and will appear in the Nelson Youth Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.