Two offenders detained following aggravated robbery in Nelson

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 19:00

Nelson Police have apprehended two offenders following an aggravated robbery in Tahunanui this afternoon.

Three males entered a dairy on Roto Street armed with knives at about 3pm.

Two members of public who saw what was taking place entered the shop and intervened by helping over power one of the offenders together with the dairy owner. The other two offenders ran off without taking anything from the shop.

A second offender was caught a short distance away by Police. The third youth is yet to be located.

While police do not recommend confronting armed offenders, the actions of the bystanders resulted in the early arrest and identification of those involved.

Two 15-year-old males will appear in the Nelson Youth Court on Monday 3 July charged with aggravated robbery.