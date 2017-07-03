Fly the flag for environmental champions

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 08:52

Nominations have opened for the Taranaki Regional Council’s annual Environmental Awards, which recognise those who protect and enhance the region’s environment.

Council Chairman David MacLeod says award-winners are always great examples of the Taranaki ‘get on and do it’ attitude.

"The awards celebrate the fact that the region’s generally good-quality environment is the result of hard work across all sectors of the Taranaki community," he says.

"They highlight the importance of sound environmental stewardship, and give Taranaki the opportunity to celebrate its environmental achievers."

The Council has presented 249 environmental awards since the programme began in 1993, with awards made in five categories:

Te taiao me te pÄkihi - Environmental leadership in business, sponsored by NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui, Te Ätiawa, Taranaki and NgÄti Mutunga.

Environmental leadership in dairy farming, sponsored by Fonterra.

Environmental leadership in land management, sponsored by Dow AgroSciences.

Environmental action in the community, sponsored by Methanex.

Environmental action in education, sponsored by Fairfax Media.

An online nomination form is available on the Council website, www.trc.govt.nz. Nominations close on 23 August and the awards will be presented in October.