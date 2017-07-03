Bayer Auckland Young Viticulturist of the Year announced

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:29

Congratulations to Tim Adams from Obsidian who became the Bayer Auckland/Northern Young Viticulturist of the Year for the second year in a row on Friday 30 June at Goldie Estate.

Congratulations also goes to Jake Dromgool from The Landing in Kerikeri who came second and to Nick Pett from Cable Bay who came third.

The Auckland/Northern region was added to the Young Viticulturist of the Year competition last year and now in its second year the competition has grown already with seven contestants taking part. "What a fantastic group of guys" commented several judges. The calibre was high and the camaraderie and respect for each other grew as the day progressed. The other contestants were: Adam Yukich, Villa Maria; Matt Dixon, Te Motu; Pietro Aliosi, Marsden Estate and Robbie Golding, Mudbrick.

It was a beautiful, sunny day on Waiheke, which was a welcome contrast to last year which was perhaps one of the muddiest and wettest young vit competitions on record! The contestants rotated around questions and challenges which tested a wide range of viticultural skills including pruning, netting, tractor maintenance, pests and diseases, budgeting, nutrition and trellising. They also had a quick fire buzzer round and interview.

One of the highlights of the day was the BioStart Hortisports race where the contestants went head to head undertaking a variety of challenges amongst the vines. It was tough but both contestants and spectators enjoyed the race.

The day concluded with a delicious dinner in the Goldie restaurant. Here the contestants all gave very impressive speeches to around one hundred members of the Auckland/Northern wine industry as their final task of the day.

Simon Nunns and James Rowan, winemakers at Coopers Creek and West Brook respectively, were the MCs and kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

Adams will now go on to the National Final in August which is held in conjunction with Bragato, this year in Marlborough. He will compete against the winners from Marlborough, Central Otago, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

The national winner not only gains the title of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year, but an amazing prize package of $2000 cash, a $5000 AGMARDT travel scholarship, a Hyundai Santa Fe for an entire year, wine glasses and a leadership week where they meet some of the top leaders in the New Zealand wine industry. They also go on to represent the wine industry in the Young Horticulturist of the Year Competition.

The next regional competition is Marlborough on Thursday 6th July at Giesen, Wallace Vineyard, Stump Creek Lane.