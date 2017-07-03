Thames pool closed until further notice

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 10:59

Because of a breakdown in the furnace that heats the water, Centennial Pool in Thames will be closed until further notice - that includes all Squad and Learn-to-Swim sessions.

Once the mechanical breakdown is fixed, it will take several days to bring the pool water back up to its normal temperature.

The breakdown occurred on Friday and at that point we had expected the pool to be ready to open on Tuesday at 11am.

We'll publish another update as soon as we know when the pool will be ready to use, but until then it will remain closed.