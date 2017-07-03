Feedback sought on proposed Rotorua skate park design

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 11:35

Rotorua residents are encouraged to provide feedback or alternative design options for the proposed redevelopment of Sheaf Skate Park.

Through the 2015 - 25 Long-term Plan council received submissions from the community asking for the Sheaf Skate Park, on the corner of Amohau and Ranolf streets, to be improved.

In response, elected members asked Council staff to work with existing users and the wider community to come up with a proposed design, cost and preferred location.

"Council brought together a design team with an experienced urban skate designer and local skate park users", Sport and Recreation portfolio lead Councillor Charles Sturt says.

"Together this advisory group have designed a facility they feel best fits the needs of all the community and they are now asking for community feedback".

Councillor Sturt says the concept design for the proposed project aims to provide a family-friendly facility that is multiple-use and caters to all levels of ability.

The skate park advisory group is keen to know what the community thinks of the current proposed design to ascertain if changes are needed.

The group will then finalise a design and business case to be considered by Council and potentially be consulted on through the Long-term Plan process.

The estimated cost of the current proposed redevelopment design is $2.1 million (not including car parking). Council has made no funding commitment at this stage.

"Community feedback is really important," says Councillor Sturt. "Our advisory group is to be the voice for users, so we really want to know if people think they are on the right track and if they think it should proceed."

The proposed project, if approved, could be staged over multiple years if necessary and it is envisaged other funders would be approached to help fund it.

You can provide feedback in a number of ways:

- Online at Council’s engagement hub Let’s Talk/Korero Mai: rotorualakescouncil.nz/letstalk where you will also find further information including detailed design work, an interactive 3D model and FAQs

- You can email letstalk@rotorualc.nz

- Drop your feedback in to the suggestion box in Council’s customer centre.

- Attend a public open day, expected to be in July with the date to be confirmed soon.

Feedback is open until 31 July 2017.

Have your say:

Let’s Talk/Korero Mai is the feedback platform of choice:

- Go to rotorualakescouncil.nz/letstalk

- Read what other people have to say and add your own comment

- Use the interactive 3D model of the proposed design

- If you don’t have specific feedback but want to log your response - take the short quiz