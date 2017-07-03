Investigation into Te Awamutu death wrapped up

|
Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Chic Whakaruru, 45.
Mr Whakaruru was found dead at a property in Hazelmere Crescent, Te Awamutu on 6 April 2017.
His death has been found to be not suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.
