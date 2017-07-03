Heavy snow expected around Dunedin and Clutha

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 11:37

A cold southwest flow is expected to develop over the south of the South Island tonight (Monday) as a front moves north over the Island.

The snow level should lower overnight to around 200 metres about Southland and Otago. During Tuesday morning, there is the possibility of heavy snow showers affecting parts of Dunedin and Clutha Districts. The heaviest snow is likely to fall along narrow paths within these areas, possibly as low as 100 metres. Significant snow accumulations could be experienced above 200 metres. The precise position of these snow bands is very uncertain at this time.

Some localised areas may see 10-15cm of snow accumulate over a couple of hours during Tuesday morning until early afternoon, while other places nearby may experience little snow.

Where the heavy snow occurs, it will affect road transport, livestock and powerlines. People in the Dunedin and Clutha Districts should keep up to date with the latest forecasts and check for updates to this Watch.