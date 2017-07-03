Coromandel area step closer to dedicated rescue helicopter

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 12:03

The Thames, Coromandel and Hauraki communities could be one step closer to having a dedicated Westpac Rescue Helicopter serving their region year-round.

The Auckland and Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trusts are currently assessing the feasibility of having a permanent presence at their Whitianga base (as opposed to a temporary one from Boxing Day through to Easter). A helicopter and crew consisting of a pilot, intensive care paramedic and crewman will be based there from Sunday 2nd July. If the trial is successful, this arrangement will continue.

334 rescue missions were undertaken by the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the Thames, Coromandel and Hauraki regions last year. Of the 1,085 rescue missions performed in 2016, 31% involved rescues in those areas. Since the successful establishment of the Whitianga basein 2012, with thanks largely to the generosity of locals, the number of rescue missions undertaken in the region has almost doubled.

"With rescue missions now averaging almost one per day, the trial is good news for those living in the area," says Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trustee Brian Bowering, "The Trusts have been making real headway in ensuring better patient outcomes as evidenced by the installation of a recent GPS tracking system covering the Coromandel Peninsula. This innovation improves the accuracy and safety of helicopters when facing adverse weather conditions. Having a helicopter and crew based at Whitianga on a permanent basis would be the icing on the cake, being that this was, in time, part of the Trust’s original dream."

Local firefighter Jason Hoyland knows only too well just how important it is to have a rescue helicopter there when it’s needed most. While Jason works with crew on a frequent basis, in March 2016 he had need of the service himself. While working with a drop saw at work, a piece of wood flung out and badly injured him. Jason was urgently flown by the Auckland & Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

"Having a rescue helicopter in Whitianga will be a really great thing for the town and the peninsula as well," Jason says, "I was facing a good hour and a half’s journey by road just to get to Thames Hospital, and an even longer ride to Waikato Hospital."

The Thames/Coromandel region is an integral part of the Auckland & Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s area of care. In order to increase a patient’s chances of survival and/or making a full recovery, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and crew must be able to reach the patient and get them the help they need, typically to Auckland or Waikato Hospital, within 60 minutes. The Coromandel Peninsula can be reached from Auckland’s Mechanics Bay in as little as 15 minutes. Having one of the Trust’s two BK117 aircraft based at Whitianga means travel time is even less, therefore the patient’s chances of survival are significantly improved. Cathedral Cove for example can be reached in as little as five minutes from Whitianga.

When community demand is high, having ready access to the service can mean the difference between life and death for patients in need of its services.

A new season of Code:1 is currently screening on TVNZ 1. Filmed over summer, many of the rescues that feature on the show occur on the Coromandel Peninsula. A decision on whether the service will continue operating 24/7 from Whitianga year-round will be made later this year.