Cyclist dies in Towai crash

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 12:30

At approximately 7.30am this morning a heavy motor vehicle was travelling south on SH1, Towai just north of Whangarei.

The driver of the vehicle believed he may have hit something and has returned to the location a while later.

He discovered a 21-year-old male cyclist who has died at the scene.

Police have notified the man’s next of kin and the local Kaumatua has arrived to bless the scene.

SH1 is open in both directions and traffic is moving.

The matter is being referred to the coroner.