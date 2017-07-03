Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 12:56

The public are invited to help re-cloak PÄpÄmoa Hills Regional Park in 50,000 native plants, following a pine harvest operation on the Park’s lower slopes earlier this year.

Public planting days are being held this Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July from 10am.

"Anyone that’s keen to lend a hand should come along to the main car park at Poplar Lane on either day. Bring gardening gloves and a spade if you have one, and enjoy a free sausage sizzle afterwards," said Bay of Plenty Regional Council Kaituna Catchments Manager Pim de Monchy.

"We know that lots of park-goers want to help out, so the public days are a chance for them to do that. People should be prepared for a short up-hill walk to the planting area. They’re welcome to come along and plant just one tree or twenty; every bit helps. We’ve got 30,000 plants to put in this winter and another 20,000 in the next four years," he said.

Mr de Monchy said that the public will soon own the Poplar Lane car park and surrounding area that’s being replanted.

"Regional Council has just signed an agreement to purchase the 12 hectare block we currently lease from Fulton Hogan for Park use. It’s a great win for the public because it secures our existing Poplar Lane access in perpetuity. It also gives us more discretion about how the area is restored and managed in future," he said.

The settlement date for the land purchase is scheduled for 20 July 2017.