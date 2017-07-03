Christchurch Police seeking witnesses to robbery of elderly man in Bryndwr

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 14:46

Christchurch Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery which occurred at an ATM in Bryndwr, north-west of the CBD, today.

At approximately 11:05am, an offender approached an elderly man from behind at an ATM on the intersection of Wairakei Road and Greers Road.

A sum of cash was stolen before the offender fled in a white station wagon.

Although no one was injured, the victim is shaken up.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the cowardly incident and who may have seen the offender or his vehicle.

The offender is described as a male Maori or Pacific Islander in his 30s, with a solid build, average height and a short beard.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a beanie, a black puffer jacket, dark-coloured long pants, and white sneakers.

He fled the scene in a white station wagon, believed to be a Subaru Impreza, and travelled along Wairakei Road into town.

Anyone with any information should please contact Christchurch Central Police station, quoting incident P030063273.

Information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.